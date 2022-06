ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — High heat and humidity remain in the forecast across Southwest and Central Virginia this Thursday. The soupy air is staying in place. Morning temperatures will start in the 70s before warming up into the 90s by the afternoon. Due to the high humidity levels, heat index values may approach 100. It’s important that you find ways to stay cool in this heat. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade if you’re working outside. Check on your neighbors, the elderly, children, and pets in these hot conditions.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO