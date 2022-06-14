COVID-19: How Cases in the Springfield, MO Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Springfield, MO metro area consists of Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and two other counties. As of June 12, there were 24,609.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Springfield residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Springfield metro area, Polk County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 25,576.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Polk County, the most of any county in Springfield, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Dallas County, there were 23,253.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Springfield.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Springfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Springfield, MO metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 41140 St. Joseph, MO-KS 126,173 34,160 27,073.9 458 363.0 27900 Joplin, MO 178,100 46,871 26,317.2 746 418.9 27620 Jefferson City, MO 151,273 39,762 26,284.9 524 346.4 28140 Kansas City, MO-KS 2,124,518 537,418 25,296.0 5,894 277.4 17860 Columbia, MO 205,369 51,546 25,099.2 365 177.7 44180 Springfield, MO 462,434 113,801 24,609.1 1,637 354.0 41180 St. Louis, MO-IL 2,805,190 690,265 24,606.7 8,394 299.2 16020 Cape Girardeau, MO-IL 96,976 23,132 23,853.3 304 313.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .