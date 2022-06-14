ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 rainbow nail art ideas to try during Pride month and beyond

 3 days ago

It's officially Pride Month , and one cool way to celebrate is by rocking a snazzy manicure that's vibrant and fun.

Whether you are ready to rock rainbow designs as a nod to the official flag, or you want to go all out by adding a different pop of color to each nail, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Utah-based nail artist Sierra Unsicker created an artsy look that's perfect for Pride or anytime, really.

When asked about the inspiration behind these nails, Unsicker told "GMA," "We wanted to do something fun and spunky, and loved the waves!

Her key technique is to take it one color at a time and have fun with it. "The lines don’t need to be the same thickness or go the same direction," she says. "Just go with the flow."

If you are ready to show your pride on your nails, or simply ready for a nail re-do, check out 14 other amazing looks to try.

MORE: Show your Pride Month spirit with this fun nail art look -- full breakdown included!

(MORE: Taylor Swift wears head-to-toe rainbow outfit for Pride month)

Editor's note: This story was originally published on June 5, 2019.

