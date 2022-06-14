COVID-19: How Cases in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA metro area consists of Spokane County and Stevens County. As of June 12, there were 25,171.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Spokane residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area, Spokane County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 25,720.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Spokane County, the most of any county in Spokane-Spokane Valley, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Stevens County, there were 18,958.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Spokane-Spokane Valley.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 87,122 30,091.1 692 239.0 49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 73,294 29,353.2 791 316.8 48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 32,568 27,541.2 236 199.6 47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 16,122 26,707.5 143 236.9 44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 138,483 25,171.4 1,538 279.6 31020 Longview, WA 106,778 23,917 22,398.8 354 331.5 42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 817,135 21,107.4 5,410 139.7 13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 41,482 18,785.4 306 138.6 34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 23,567 18,761.7 207 164.8 36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 51,844 18,534.8 428 153.0 14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 43,539 16,375.3 352 132.4

