What's for dinner? Healthy halibut salad with crunchy seed topper

As we wade into World Ocean's Month, reel in a fresh and healthy weeknight dinner that utilizes traceable, sustainable seafood.

Roasted & Flaked Wild Halibut Salad, Crunchy Seed Topper

Charlotte Langley, chief culinary officer at Scout Canning, shared her recipe with "Good Morning America" that highlights Pacific halibut, which she hailed as "a favorite for its versatility and delicate flavor."

"When harvested sustainably and prepared healthily, it’s a perfect, easy mid-week meal that’s win-win for our health and ocean health," Langley told "Good Morning America."

Serves 2

Ingredients 1/2 pound filet of MSC certified halibut

1 cup cucumber, sliced in thick rounds

1 cup tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 can (approx. 14 ounces) canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup fresh goat feta cheese, crumbled

For the dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons grainy mustard

2 tablespoons honey, runny

1/4 cup lemon juice

Salt & pepper, to taste

For the crunchy seed topper

4 tablespoons toasted pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

1 tablespoon flax meal or seeds

4 tablespoons nutritional yeast or grated Parmesan

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment and place your halibut on the sheet pan. Season with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the halibut has reached an internal temperature of 120 degrees or is no longer opaque in the center.

In a small bowl, whisk together all the dressing ingredients and set aside in the fridge.

In a medium bowl, combine all the vegetables and chickpeas and dress with half of the dressing. Season and let it sit in the fridge or at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

Remove the halibut from the oven, pour the rest of the dressing over it, and let it rest for a few minutes. While the fish rests, combine the ingredients for the crunchy seed topper and set aside.

To serve: Tear the halibut into large flakes. In a large family-style serving platter or individual bowls, plate the salad, the halibut flakes, and sprinkle with the goat feta and the crunchy seed topper. Serve at your leisure.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Marine Stewardship Council, "The Ocean Cookbook 2022."