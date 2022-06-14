This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 118,312 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,808 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Shreveport-Bossier City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bossier Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,158 confirmed infections in Bossier Parish, or 28,667 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bossier Parish than they are across all of the Shreveport area, however. There have been a total of 391 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bossier Parish, compared to 447 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bossier Parish, LA 28,667 36,158 391 493 2 Webster Parish, LA 26,893 10,658 474 188 3 De Soto Parish, LA 26,021 7,082 496 135 4 Caddo Parish, LA 25,936 64,414 466 1,158

