This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 118,312 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,808 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Shreveport-Bossier City , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bossier Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,158 confirmed infections in Bossier Parish, or 28,667 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bossier Parish than they are across all of the Shreveport area, however. There have been a total of 391 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bossier Parish, compared to 447 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Bossier Parish, LA
|28,667
|36,158
|391
|493
|2
|Webster Parish, LA
|26,893
|10,658
|474
|188
|3
|De Soto Parish, LA
|26,021
|7,082
|496
|135
|4
|Caddo Parish, LA
|25,936
|64,414
|466
|1,158
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0