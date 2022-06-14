This Is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 300,660 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 34,017 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickens County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 46,784 confirmed infections in Pickens County, or 38,114 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickens County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greenville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 519 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, compared to 447 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pickens County, SC 38,114 46,784 519 637 2 Greenville County, SC 35,361 176,238 405 2,018 3 Anderson County, SC 29,975 58,750 512 1,003 4 Laurens County, SC 28,314 18,888 444 296

