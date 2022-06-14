This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 158,547 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,285 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lexington-Fayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,464 confirmed infections in Scott County, or 34,501 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Scott County than they are across all of the Lexington area, however. There have been a total of 207 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, in line with 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Scott County, KY
|34,501
|18,464
|207
|111
|2
|Fayette County, KY
|31,301
|99,767
|194
|617
|3
|Clark County, KY
|31,060
|11,142
|198
|71
|4
|Bourbon County, KY
|30,515
|6,147
|298
|60
|5
|Jessamine County, KY
|29,961
|15,706
|275
|144
|6
|Woodford County, KY
|28,053
|7,321
|199
|52
