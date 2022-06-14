This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 158,547 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,285 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lexington-Fayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,464 confirmed infections in Scott County, or 34,501 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Scott County than they are across all of the Lexington area, however. There have been a total of 207 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, in line with 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Scott County, KY 34,501 18,464 207 111 2 Fayette County, KY 31,301 99,767 194 617 3 Clark County, KY 31,060 11,142 198 71 4 Bourbon County, KY 30,515 6,147 298 60 5 Jessamine County, KY 29,961 15,706 275 144 6 Woodford County, KY 28,053 7,321 199 52

