San Marcos, CA–San Diego County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information on the identity and location of a man suspected in a shooting on May 1 in San Marcos. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of 49’er Bar and Grill in the 500 block of West Mission Road in San Marcos. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Despite an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not found.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO