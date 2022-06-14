ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump's Statement Criticizing January 6 Hearings in Full

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president issued a 12-page statement rehashing his false claims of voter fraud at the 2020...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 67

Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

Well, it seems like the committee has you hopping like a kangaroo, don't they Trump.They are just showing you "Joey" all of your misdeeds and crimes that you have committed against America. All because you just, couldn't walk away!

Reply(33)
31
Margarite Davis
3d ago

the info in this article DID NOT come from schRumps mouth much less his empty head. His brain (if you want call it that) doesn't have that many cells!

Reply(1)
22
unfuckingbelievable
3d ago

it's worst thing in World How Dare they investigate Chump don't you know he was Anointed by the American Evangelicals to be Their God on Earth... 🙊...🙈....🙉

Reply
12
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

