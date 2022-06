New York State reported 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 from Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13. In the latest update from Governor Kathy Hochul's Office, one of the 38 deaths related to the virus was reported in Chautauqua County. The CDC reports that Chautauqua County's COVID-19 community level remains at medium. Hochul says New Yorkers should take a test before traveling, stay home if you feel unwell and keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters doses.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO