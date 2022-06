President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law is a welcome reminder that two parties can still — at least occasionally — work together to govern. Refusing to be sidetracked by the cable news circus or Twitter’s outrage cycle, moderates in both parties hammered out a compromise that will invest $1.2 trillion to repair bridges and roads, improve transportation, and bring broadband connectivity to every community nationwide and here in Florida.

