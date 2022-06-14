ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another Mass Grave in Bucha Reveals Bodies of Ukrainians With Knees Shot and Hands Tied

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bodies of several Ukrainians exhumed from a mass grave on Monday showed signs of torture, with their hands tied behind their backs and gunshot wounds to their knees,...

Fox News

Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old shoots, kills father

A mother in Florida was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son found a loaded gun and shot and killed his father. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marie Rose Ayala, 28, was arrested and booked into jail on manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation charges.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Law & Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Family of mother and twins found decomposing in car share doubt over autopsy results

Family members have expressed doubts over the autopsy results of a Florida mother and her twin 3-year-old children who were found decomposing inside a car earlier this year.Andrea Langhorst, 35, reportedly gave her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a “fatal to lethal” dose of meth, which was also found in her own system alongside cocaine, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.On 20 March, officers from the Melbourne Police Department were called to the Manatee Cove apartment complex after a caller had reported a vehicle with a “really bad stench” emanating from inside.“The windows were all fogged. They...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Sources: 18-year-old, 14-year-old wanted in deadly shooting

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 that police are looking for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is said to have been driving a scooter the suspects were seen riding.Neither suspect is in custody.READ MORE: Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet victim Kyhara Tay says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet while walking down the street Monday afternoon.Residents of the Longwood section of the Bronx continue to visit the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there with her granddaughter Thursday."Honestly, I thought that it would bother her, coming over here. I was skeptical about bringing her, but before we went into the nail salon, I explained to her what had happened and stuff like that and she was like, wow. And then her uncle just lost a friend to gun violence, like, three weeks ago," Mack said.A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
BRONX, NY
truecrimedaily

6 people charged for allegedly torturing and killing missing Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- Six people face murder and several other charges in connection with a 21-year-old woman’s torture and fatal shooting in November. On Tuesday, May 31, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced a grand jury returned an indictment charging Portia Williams, 31, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31, Destiny Henderson, 18, Nathaniel Poke, 23, Anthony Bryant, 23, and Brittany Smith 33, with two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, five counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy for the death of Alishah Pointer.
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Houston mother and boyfriend arrested after 8-year-old twins abused and starved, 1 fatally

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother and her boyfriend were arrested after allegedly starving and abusing 8-year-old twin girls. According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, an investigation was launched after an 8-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the Memorial City Hospital on Dec. 21, 2020. The deceased victim, Melanie Mendoza, was just shy of 30 pounds, in diapers, and had endured multiple injuries at the time of her death, KTRK-TV reports.
HOUSTON, TX
