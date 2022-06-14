Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear and muggy

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Skies are mostly clear tonight, with muggy conditions and warm temperatures. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect across West Michigan until late Wednesday night. Sunshine continues through the day on Wednesday, with a cold front approaching late Wednesday night. Showers and storms are expected to fire up along the cold front, moving into West Michigan overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The passing storms have generated a severe storm potential , issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Holland, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon fall under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. Big Rapids, Hart, and Ludington fall under a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. Cooler air settles in for the rest of the work week behind the cold front, with sunshine on Friday and Saturday. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower on Sunday. Another round of heat is anticipated for next week! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest/south winds 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will approach/exceed 100 degrees! Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph. A cold front passes late Wednesday night, firing up showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. A little cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

