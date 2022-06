The number of crashes involving a horse and buggy has remained steady over the past seven years, but a new analysis says the number of injuries and deaths has been increasing. The Virginia Mercury reports since 2016, Virginia has witnessed 24 collisions involving a horse and buggy, resulting in four fatalities and at least 65 injuries. Three-quarters of those deaths have occurred in just the last two years.

