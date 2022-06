Congressman Sean Casten issued a statement on Wednesday mourning the death of his 17-year-old daughter.Gwen, the teenage daughter of the Democratic representative, was found unresponsive at their family home in Illinois on Monday morning, an official from the Chicago police department told the Chicago Tribune, without elaborating on the cause of her death.Sharing details about the circumstances of her death, Mr Casten said the only thing they know “is that it was peaceful”.“There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies,” he said, urging others to “savour the moments” with their loved ones.“On ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO