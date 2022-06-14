ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Love Island's Gemma baffles viewers after admitting she would 'lick' horse's a**e clean

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Love Island viewers were left baffled after a bizarre and grim revelation was made by Gemma during last night’s (13 June) episode.

During a chat with other female contestants, 19-year-old Gemma, who is a professional dressage rider, made a comment about horses that left people equally shocked and in hysterics.

It came after fellow islander Afia Tonkmor posed the question: “Would you lick a pig's bum hole for two grand?”

Most of the other girls were disgusted by the question, with one categorically responding, “no, absolutely not”.

But Gemma admitted that she would lick a horse's bum for £2,000, arguing that they are clean.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She said: “I'd do like... a horse's a**e is clean. They only eat grass.”

Her baffling admission didn’t go unnoticed as viewers took to social media to check that they heard correctly.

One Twitter user wrote: “Did Gemma just admit she'd eat a horse's a**? Unprovoked as well? This horse girl personality it tiring me out.”

Another said: “GEMMA YOU WOULD LICK A HORSES WHAT.”

Someone else commented: “producers done gemma dirty with adding that horse sentence.”

One person joked: “Gemma’s dad wondering why all the horses asses are so clean.”

Someone else referenced Gemma’s dad, who is former professional footballer Michael Owen.

They wrote: “Micheal Owen tonight knowing gemma would lick a horses a*** for 2k.”

It’s not the first time Gemma has made headlines since entering the villa. A kiss she shared with 27-year-old Davide drew threats of complaints to Ofcom due to the pair’s age difference.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher thanks star for concert shout-out

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher has thanked the singer for his “lovely tribute” during a concert earlier this week.The former One Direction star stopped his show at Old Trafford cricket ground on Wednesday to give Mrs Vernon a shout-out.The 28-year-old also thanked the other “truly wonderful” teachers from Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, Mrs Vernon said: “I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straight away.“I’ve watched the video and it was just such a lovely tribute and a really, really great thing for...
MUSIC
Indy100

New footage suggests that Marilyn Monroe's dress was damaged before Kim Kardashian wore it

Footage has re-emerged that suggests Marilyn Monroe's dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the 2022 Met Gala was already damaged.The reality star and SKIMS founder received permission to wear Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, who purchased the dress for $4.8m (£3.9m) back in 2016.Since Kardashian wore the dress, The Marilyn Monroe Collection alleged that she caused damage to the garment and even shared a series of posts on Instagram."Just in case you missed it… Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread," they wrote in one post.In another post, the collection also...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Owen
Indy100

Man evicts girlfriend from his house after she ‘kicked out’ their cat

A Redditor evicted their girlfriend after she “kicked out” their cat.Taking to the Am I the A**hole subreddit, they explained that when their girlfriend of two years moved in a few weeks ago, “it was clear” she didn’t like Raven, the resident 3-year-old cat.Although they initially brushed it off as no big deal, they were horrified to discover the cat was missing one day when they got home. It was unusual as Raven is an indoor cat.After going missing for several hours, the Redditor’s friend spotted Raven two blocks from their house and brought the kitty home. The Redditor confronted...
PETS
Indy100

Drake fans compare surprise album to 'Love Island transition music'

Drake certainly ramped up the Friday feels after dropping a brand new surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind. But, some people are less than impressed.The Canadian rapper released his seventh studio album at midnight on Friday (17 June), less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which featured cover artwork by British artist Damien Hirst. Drake announced the album, consisting of 14 songs, on Instagram hours ahead of the midnight launch. Honestly, Nevermind has so far received a mixed response online. Some fans were ecstatic, while others weren't so taken with it and turned to memes. Meanwhile, other social media commentators...
MUSIC
Indy100

Fans defend Kim Kardashian after she's accused of 'permanently damaging' Marilyn Monroe dress

On Wednesday reports claimed that the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala was left 'permanently damaged'An Instagram account called The Marilyn Monroe Collection posted a series of photos showing damage done to the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, provided by Chad Michael Christian Morrisette.In the photos, multiple crystals can be seen missing from sections on the back of the dress and the fabric appears to be stretched out near the zipper. "So much for keeping “the integrity of the dress and the preservation.” [Ripley's Believe It or Not!] , was it worth it?"...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

A UFC octagon girl's bathroom selfie had everyone saying the same thing

UFC octagon girl and personal trainer Carly Barker had everyone saying the same thing on Instagram after she took a selfie in a bathroom.The 32-year-old headed to Singapore ahead of the UFC 275 weigh-ins, and marked the occasion with a sultry photo. Barker posed in the mirror, writing as the caption: "Jet-lag you are a nightmare but Singapore you are so so beautiful."The post was soon inundated with thousands of likes and comments from her 244,000 followers – but everyone's attention turned to the same small detail...Is that a big sink or a small bath? Baffled social media users were...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Horses#Love Island#Horse Girl
Indy100

Grandmother of 10 ‘stunned’ to win £3.5m dream home with £10 ticket

A grandmother of 10 has said she was “absolutely stunned” to win a multimillion-pound home in the Cotswolds from a £10 ticket.Susan Havenhand, from Somerset, entered Omaze’s campaign in a bid to nab the £3.5 million, six-bedroom house, but had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband of 43 years, John, had actually won.The 71-year-old retired school teacher is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA and bought a ticket for the competition, which raised £1 million for the animal welfare charity, after seeing an advert on television.When an Omaze film crew went to Ms Havenhand’s house...
HOBBIES
Indy100

Are your Instagram Stories repeating? Here’s how to fix it

Instagram users have been reporting a glitch in viewing stories that have made it difficult to see a person's most up-to-date post here's how you can fix it. This past week, social media was flooded with comments from Instagram users claiming they've had trouble watching Instagram Stories. Users report that even if a person has posted several stories in one day each time they click on them they're brought back to the first one as opposed to the most recently posted story. "Is anyone else’s Instagram making them rewatch the whole of people's Instagram stories everytime they put a new...
CELL PHONES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Indy100

'Krissed': The Rickrolling meme on TikTok starring Kris Jenner explained

For Millennials it was rickrolling, for Gen Z it may be krissed. On TikTok a new bait-and-switch trend has emerged using an old video of Kris Jenner and it's called "getting krissed". Users will post fake celebrity gossip to draw people in then suddenly cut to an old video of Jenner with a sped-up version of the song 'Lady Marmalade' playing."You just got krissed send this to your friends to totally kris them!" The text on video reads as the video of Jenner plays once again. The first krissed video seemingly appeared last week on a TikTok account called WandaKardashian....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Netflix to host real-life Squid Game competition with $4.56m cash prize

If your toxic trait is thinking you'd breeze the challenges in Squid Game, this one is for you. Netflix has not only announced it is making season two of the hit show, but they've now unveiled a reality show competition based on the dystopian Korean drama.“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix.“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: my dad is 100 but I’m the one with ‘old person’s problems’

A few weeks ago: I’m in Connecticut, driving my father, who is 100, to his doctor. It’s in an area I haven’t been in for years, and although I’ve entered the destination into my phone, I can’t make the map come up on the hire car’s screen. During a sharp left the phone slides from its perch, and is now issuing muffled instructions from under my seat.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Boris Johnson's father walks off set after Piers Morgan quizzes him about his son

Piers Morgan hasn't had the best time with his new TV show what with its dwindling audience and it got a whole lot worse when Stanley Johnson was interviewed yesterday.The two had been discussing the lows and lows of Johnson's son, Boris Johnson and his leadership and the consequences of Patygate which have so far seen him fined and almost lose a no-confidence vote.Unsurprisingly, Johnson senior defended his son's record and Morgan bit back until Johnson had enough and left. “It’s about having a party which breaks its own law when he was telling other people, ‘You can’t do this.’...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Fans compare Ryan Gosling's look in Barbie to another one of his films

The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie has inspired a mixed reaction on social media. Gosling is starring alongside Margot Robbie as the iconic toy where he'll be playing her love interest Ken. The first image of the Canadian actor in the role has been shared on social media by Warner Bros and sees Gosling sporting a bleach blonde hairdo, shredded abs, a cut-off Levis denim jacket and underwear with his name on them, a clear riff on the famous Clavin Klein style of pants.We're not gonna lie, we're no experts in Barbie or...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry’s Father’s Day Plans & The ‘Special’ Gifts He’ll Get From Archie & Lilibeth

Prince Harry is gearing up to have a Father’s Day filled with some of his favorite things: family and polo. “Harry’s polo team [Los Padres] is competing for the cup [The Pacific Coast Circuit Intra-Circuit Cup] and the finals are on Father’s Day so fingers crossed he’ll be playing a game Sunday, which would work out brilliantly since polo’s right up there on his list of favorite things to do,” a source close to Harry, 37, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 40, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Stranger Things star transforms into main villain Vecna in creepy timelapse video

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has morphed into the main villain Vecna in a creepy timelapse video.The show's official Instagram released rare footage of Bower's eerie transformation into a monstrous demon."Can't talk rn, I'm becoming Vecna," the caption read.Show creator brothers Matt and Ross Duffer were determined to create era-accurate depictions and opted for prosthetics to achieve the look and not CGI for the villain. And It seems to have paid off.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe whole suit takes around six to seven hours to put together, even at the hands of the iconic prosthetics guru...
INSTAGRAM
Indy100

Only 1 per cent of people can find the hidden animal in this optical illusion

An optical illusion is challenging people to try and spot the hidden animal in an illustration, something that only 1 per cent of people can do. The image features a bird on a tree branch with a large chunk of cheese in its mouth and to the untrained eye that's all that is going on. However, there is another animal hidden within the image. Can you see it? No? Well, there is a secret trick that might help you. The image was shared on TikTok by @rana_illusions who tells his followers: "Look closely at this image. If you can’t figure...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy