Energy Industry

U.N. chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

By Kate Abnett
 3 days ago
Model of LNG tanker is seen in front of the EU flag in this illustration taken May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - Rich countries have made a dangerous dash for fossil fuels in response to the Ukraine war, the U.N. secretary-general said on Tuesday, warning that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were "delusional" given their impact on climate change.

"The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Austrian World Summit, a climate conference.

Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to buying more non-Russian fossil fuels or investing in new oil and gas fields to shore up their energy supplies.

For example, Germany and the Netherlands announced plans this month to develop a new North Sea gas field, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has said Germany wants to pursue gas projects with Senegal. read more

State-owned QatarEnergy's North Field East is expanding as part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas project, and Britain is financing an LNG project in Mozambique. read more

Guterres said "new funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional" and would worsen the global problems of pollution and climate change.

Scientists say global carbon dioxide emissions need to be cut roughly in half by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050 in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The countries making new fossil fuel investments each have targets for cutting CO2 emissions by 2030. Germany has said diversifying its near-term gas supplies would not derail its climate plans to eventually slash fossil fuel use, and hit a newly ambitious target for renewable energy made since the Russian invasion began. read more

The International Energy Agency has called for an end to new oil, gas and coal projects in order to meet global climate goals, and says renewable energy investments must triple by 2030. Guterres called on financial actors to fund renewables.

"Had we invested massively in renewable energy in the past, we should not be so dramatically at the mercy of the instability of fossil fuel markets now," Guterres said, noting that soaring oil and gas prices have hiked energy bills around the world.

Comments / 10

Charles Lowrie
3d ago

it's time to pull out the electric meters at the UN . maybe impound the limo's. I'm getting sick of the elites telling us how we should live.

Billy Joe Jim bob
3d ago

It's not called climate change.. Now it's finally called what it should be, Climate cycle. In a few years we will start heading for an Ice age.

Trooper28
3d ago

We cannot stop or change climate change. The earth warms and cools. Start peeps for the warmth. And be thankful it’s not a new ice age coming.

