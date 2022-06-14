ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.

oanow.com

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its first Wing Stop, and another is in the works for Opelika

Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Juneteenth celebration to feature Lady K of 'American Idol'

Opelika is celebrating Juneteenth with a performance from American Idol finalist Lady K this Sunday. The Opelika Juneteenth Celebration is open to all and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courthouse Square. “It’s not black and white, it’s the day for all of us to celebrate freedom,”...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn Board of Trustees announces list of new on-campus projects

As several large capital projects are being wrapped up at Auburn University, the university announced several new smaller construction projects at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning. Four projects with a combined total cost of over $300 million dollars—the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex, the Tony and Libba...
AUBURN, AL
Notasulga, AL
Benton, AL
Opelika, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Auburn baseball heads to Omaha at Reverse Tiger Walk

The Auburn baseball team is on its way to Omaha. The Tigers departed campus for the College World Series on Wednesday. Dozens of fans gathered to send the team off in style with a Reverse Tiger Walk. See video above and click here for more footage from Auburn’s social media....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From Little League World Series to College World Series: Auburn’s Joseph Gonzalez back on big stage again

OMAHA, Neb. — When Joseph Gonzalez takes the mound against Ole Miss, it won’t actually be his first time pitching in a World Series. Although this is Gonzalez’s first trip to Omaha, the 20-year-old sophomore threw his first World Series pitch eight years ago in Williamsport, Penn., when he represented his native Puerto Rico in the 2014 Little League World Series.
AUBURN, AL

