Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus days after meeting with Biden in L.A.

By ROB GILLIES
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time — just days after he met in person with President Biden in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which Trudeau urged everyone to get vaccinated . Trudeau said he felt OK and attributed that to his having been inoculated.

The positive test comes after he met with Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him the day before.

Trudeau tested positive for the first time in January .

The prime minister also isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19 — shots that are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 23

Hal Kreitman
3d ago

love this comment"shots that are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill."lie..weak virus nowyou should not get sick if you had a real vax

Reply
4
Keisha
3d ago

what boggles my brain is every time I turn around, the first thing everybody wants to say is, " get vac, get VAC!) knowing good and well you still can get it. ("oh the vac helps for you not to suffer as much") Here is the MEMO!🤨 I KNOW PPL! that had C19 and didn't have the vac! and still DOING FINE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🤨

Reply
4
AP_000389.61c6cc042d3043cc9b724a18b950e18d.1849
3d ago

Haha. 75 vaccines later and what is this the 4th time he’s had covid? Whatever. Do not even think of bringing back a single restriction. We will not comply!

Reply
4
 

