The Week 4 Iowa high school baseball rankings released Monday by IHSBCA

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:

1 DAY AGO