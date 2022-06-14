ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Week 4 Iowa high school baseball rankings released Monday by IHSBCA

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
IOWA RANKINGS

The Week 4 Iowa rankings released Monday, June 13, 2022 by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston (19-1); 2. Waukee (14-3); 3. West Des Moine Dowling (14-4); 4. Cedar Falls (14-4); 5. Urbandale (14-5: 6. Iowa City High (16-6); 7. Waukee Northwest (11-6); 8. Sioux City East (14-6); 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-6); 10. Ankeny (9-6). Others: Ames, Indianola, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Valley.

CLASS 3A

1. Grinnell (18-1); 2. Davenport Assumption (12-3); 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-3); 4. Dubuque Wahlert (13-4); 5. Western Dubuque (16-3); 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (12-2); 7. Clear Creek-Amana (12-3); 8. Independence (12-5); 9. Marion (10-4); 10. Gilbert (11-4). Others: ADM, Center Point-Urbana, North Polk, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware.

CLASS 2A

1. Van Meter (18-0); 2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-2); 3. Cascade (9-2); 4. Clarinda (9-3); 5. Dyersville Beckman (11-7); 6. Dike-New Hartford (12-0); 7. Davis County (12-3); 8. Mid-Prairie (7-5); 9. West Marshall (11-6); 10. Waterloo Columbus (12-5). Others: Anamosa, Cherokee, Mediapolis, Monticello, Underwood.

CLASS 1A

1. Remsen-St. Mary's (18-0); 2. Mason City Newman (15-3); 3. New London (11-0); 4. Kee (20-2); 5. North Linn (16-1); 6. Lisbon (11-2); 7. Don Bosco (13-2); 8. Ankeny Christian (14-0); 9. Sigourney (10-0); 10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-2). Others: CAM, Highland, Kingsley-Pierson, South Winneshiek, Tri-Center.

