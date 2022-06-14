Seinfeld actor Philip Baker Hall dies aged 90

"You've gotta check out..." Netflix
Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right?
That's only half the battle. Now what one do you pick?
Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting June 6:10. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix
Hours watched: 5,510,0009. "Deep Impact" Netflix
Hours watched: 6,260,0008. "Rambo: Last Blood" Neflix
Hours watched: 6,530,0007. "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" Netflix
Hours watched: 6,550,0006. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix
Hours watched: 7,130,0005. "Senior Year" Netflix
Hours watched: 7,220,0004. "The Amazing Spider-Man" Netflix
Hours watched: 8,440,0003. "Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness" Netflix
Hours watched: 9,820,0002. "Interceptor" Netflix
Hours watched: 40,700,000
1. "Hustle " Netflix
Hours watched: 84,580,00011
