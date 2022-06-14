Seinfeld actor Philip Baker Hall dies aged 90

Wendy Williams' ex Kevin Hunter is speaking out about the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired on Friday, June 17, without the star present. "I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved," he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years," he adds. "There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO