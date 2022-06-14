Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These gusty winds will hit with little or no warning, as these gusty winds have traveled a considerable distance from the thunderstorm. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau Gusty winds will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, southwestern Chouteau and central Cascade Counties through 945 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty winds from a distant thunderstorm along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Fort Benton to near Cascade to Wolf Creek to 7 miles east of Lincoln. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Fort Benton, Black Eagle, Wolf Creek, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Eden, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, Centerville, Tower Rock State Park, Loma, Craig, Ulm, Canyon Creek and Sand Coulee. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 211 and 249, and between mile markers 269 and 284. Highway 200 between mile markers 74 and 78. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 2 . Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 59. Highway 89 between mile markers 80 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO