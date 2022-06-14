ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton River Trail ‘would be a wonderful addition to our city’ — Here's the latest

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
TAUNTON — City Council President Phillip Duarte said bicyclists and walkers would enjoy having a 12-mile paved pathway near the Taunton River if the city gets federal funds to construct it.

“The Taunton River Trail was first proposed by the Southeast Regional Planning and Economic Development District in 1994,” said Duarte, the Pathways Committee chair.

“When completed, it will be a 12-mile plus continuous network of off-road multi-use paths, on-road bike lanes and sidewalks that will connect the communities of Taunton, Dighton and Somerset along the Taunton River."

He said the Taunton River is a "federally-designated wild and scenic river."

Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said creating the Taunton River Trail, “will be a wonderful addition to our city” and promote a healthy, outdoor lifestyle that would benefit residents.

“Council President Phil Duarte and the members of the Taunton Pathways Committee have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into making the River Trail a reality,” she said.

“I admire and appreciate their passion and commitment to bringing this bike path and trail to our city. This is a great addition to the work we are doing to create more recreational outdoor spaces and improve parks.”

Duarte said a paved multi-use Taunton River Trail would be enjoyed by people “of all ages and abilities.”

“We currently do not have paved nature trails in our community,” he said. “We have paved paths in our parks and some of our other amenities like Massasoit State Park. But our nature trails are generally unpaved.”

Taunton River Trail potential links

Duarte said the Taunton River Trail would intersect with the South Coast Bikeway — a 50-mile system of bike paths, multi-use paths and bike lanes connecting Rhode Island routes to Cape Cod.

There are also "potential connections" to the proposed Norton Rail Trail and existing World War II Veterans Memorial Trail in Mansfield, he said.

Duarte said potential connections to Mansfield include utilizing existing paths to and through the Myles Standish Industrial Park,

“The Taunton River Trail will be a crucial link in the trails network of southeastern Massachusetts and New England,” he said.

Taunton River Trail’s expected benefits

Duarte said creating the Taunton River Trail would “promote economic development and revitalization on Weir Street."

”This project will promote…recreation and waterfront access along the Taunton River in Taunton along a section which has not been accessible for centuries due,” he said.

Design underway for Taunton River Trail

Duarte said a design and engineering plan for creating the Taunton River Trail is underway.

“Once this design and engineering is done, close to $1 million will have been expended…for this project by the state’s Gateway City Parks Program through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs," he said.

Duarte said city officials had hoped to finance the design and construction of a two-mile trail section in Taunton through a proposed $4.8 million earmark by U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss in the Invest in America Act.

“Unfortunately, the $4.8 million earmark..... did not come to fruition because the U.S. Senate did not take up the Invest in America Act,” he said.

“Instead, they passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which did not include earmarks, and that was then passed by the U.S. House and signed by the president."

O’Connell said she appreciates Auchincloss’s attempt to get funding for the design and construction of the Taunton River Trail.

“As always, our city benefits when we all work together,” she said.

Duarte said the Pathways Committee and city officials would work with Auchincloss to get funds for the trail project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law when finances are distributed to the Massachusetts Transportation Improvement Program, (TIP)

“We are now working on the design and engineering for Phase 2 with the goal of….putting the entire 2-mile section of the trail in Taunton as a shovel-ready project on the TIP to receive funding,” he said.

Send your news tips to reporter Ed Baker by email at EBaker@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette.

