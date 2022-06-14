Oneida County hypes student work program to boost local workforce

Oneida County unveiled its Emerging Worker Recovery Program on Monday, a program the county said will provide expanded opportunities for student workers and boost the local workforce.

The program, opened to high school and college students, is slated to be year-round, at least for its first year.

The Emerging Worker Recovery Program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The county did not disclose the exact amount used.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. first introduced the program during his State of the County address earlier this year.

It is an updated version of the county's youth employment programs , which places Oneida County youths with businesses over the summer months.

“The summer youth program continues to be one of the best programs Oneida County has run,” Picente said.

He made his remarks Monday morning at Root Farm in Sauquoit. Like many businesses in Oneida County, Root Farm has employed workers through the county’s work program over the years.

The Emerging Worker Recovery Program is not income based. This will allow for more county youths to participate, Picente said.

The program is open to Oneida County residents aged 14-19 who are currently in school. The program also is open to college-aged residents through College Corps.

Participants in the program will make minimum wage, which is currently $13.20 an hour.

The county will cap the program at 20 hours per week during the school year to allow students time to focus on their studies. Youth employed in the program typically work 60-100 hours in July and August, the county said.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do in Oneida County,” said Dave Mathis, director of workforce development for Oneida County.

Mathis said the county had originally planned for 400 participants, but has already gathered close to 500 applications thus far.

Throughout the years, Mathis said the College Corps. has helped 15,000 students, and the summer youth internship program has helped 45,000.

Application materials for high school and college students, potential employers and work sites are available through the workforce development page on the Oneida County website at ocgov.net.

For more program information, contact Workforce Development at 315-798-5543.

Giovanni Harvey has worked with the summer youth program for five years and is currently the program’s coordinator. He said the program is something that makes an impact in the county.

“We’re ready,” Harvey said. “We’re ready to work.”

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.