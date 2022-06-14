ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli lawmaker chided for wishing Palestinians ‘disappear’

By TIA GOLDENBERG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXTu6_0gA2j8YO00
FILE - Matan Kahana, politicians from the Yamina party, headed by Naftali Bennett, attends a consultation with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 5, 2021. The Israeli legislator came under fire on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for saying that if he could push a button to make all Palestinians disappear, he would. Deputy Religious Services Minister Kahana made the remarks to high school students in a West Bank settlement. (Amir Cohen/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli legislator came under fire on Tuesday for saying that if he could push a button to make all Palestinians disappear, he would.

Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana made the remarks to high school students in a West Bank settlement. In his comments, which were caught on video, he was explaining his view that clashing narratives between Israelis and Palestinians were a major obstacle to peace. He appeared to be making the point that Israelis and Palestinians had no choice but to find a way to live together.

“If there was a sort of button you could push that would make all the Arabs disappear, send them on an express train to Switzerland,” he said, “I would press that button.”

“But what can you do? There is no such button,” he added, in the video brought to light by Israeli public broadcaster Kan. ”Therefore it seems we were meant to exist (together) on this land in some way.”

Kahana is part of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s nationalist Yamina party which anchors a coalition of eight ideologically diverse parties, including for the first time in Israeli history an Arab Islamist faction.

While it has stumbled during its year in power and is teetering after a series of defections, the coalition has styled itself as a symbol of Jewish-Arab cooperation in a society where Israeli Jews and Palestinians often live separately and seldom interact.

The threat of forcible displacement is a sensitive subject for Palestinians, who in the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948 fled or were forced to flee their homes. A second uprooting occurred during the 1967 Mideast war.

Since then, some nationalist politicians in Israel have used the threat of forced transfer against Palestinian citizens of Israel, who under law are equal to Jewish Israelis but who face discrimination and who are seen by some as a fifth column because of their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Kahana’s remarks drew condemnation from Palestinian Israeli lawmakers and from his own coalition members. Opposition lawmaker Ahmad Tibi tweeted in response that he would make Kahana “disappear from the government and the Knesset,” Israel’s parliament. Michal Rozin, a lawmaker in the coalition with the dovish Meretz party, said the remarks were “more than intolerable.”

After the uproar, Kahana posted on Twitter that some of the remarks within his speech were “worded poorly.”

“I referenced that both Jewish and Arab populations aren’t going anywhere. As such, we must work to live in coexistence. Our coalition is a courageous step towards this goal.”

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Law#Israeli Government#Israeli Jews#Israelis#Arabs#Islamist#Jewish Arab
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
BBC

Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

India is in the midst of a diplomatic nightmare over controversial comments made by a senior official from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate about 10 days ago, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

945K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy