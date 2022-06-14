Musicians Showcase Their Talents To Feed The Hungry

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO