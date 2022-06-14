ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Musicians Showcase Their Talents To Feed The Hungry

By Robert Kennedy
94.3 Jack FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Local musicians in downtown Appleton are once again able to showcase their talents for an entire week. The 10th annual Street Music Week hosted by Heid Music returned to the area and kicked off Monday. The annual celebration brings all musicians together, some with...

943jackfm.com

94.3 Jack FM

Busy Time For Utility Crews

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin Public Service says about 60,000 customers have been affected by Wednesday’s storms. The Green Bay, Stevens Point and Wausaukee areas were among those hardest hit by the storms. Crews say they’ve received more than 800 reports of downed trees, downed power lines...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Denmark goes back to back, Bay Port falls short

The Denmark Vikings have repeated as Division 2 State Baseball champions after a wild day in Appleton. In the semifinal moved to Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms, Denmark trailed Pewaukee 6-2 before storming for 7 runs in the top of the 7th inning. Pewaukee tallied twice in the bottom of the 7th but the tying run was cut down at the plate sending the Vikings into the title game against Jefferson. In a back and forth affair, the game was tied at 5 when Denmark got a walk off RBI double from Hayden Konkol for the 6-5 victory and a second straight championship. Head Coach Bill Miller’s Vikings have gone 59-4 over the last two years.
DENMARK, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Storm Clean Up And Utility Repairs Could Take Days

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of people around state are picking up after a powerful line of storms ripped through Wednesday night. Jim Malewski, from Green Bay, has lived in his house on Delray Drive since 2010. But after Wednesday night, he tells FOX 11 he may need to find a new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Alderman Proposes Advisory Referendum on Marijuana Legalization

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay alderman wants a referendum on marijuana legalization, although the power to make such a change rests with the state Legislature, not the city. Ald. Randy Scannell is proposing a referendum for the Nov. 8 ballot reading “Should marijuana be legalized for...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Surveillance Images Released in Appleton, Greenville Thefts from Vehicles

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton police released a series of surveillance images its investigation into a number of thefts from vehicles. On June 2, police responded to the southside of Appleton in the early morning hours for multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles. Investigators learned that numerous unlocked...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Appleton Church Standoff

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church in Appleton was ordered Friday to stand trial on recklessly endangering safety and other counts. No arraignment date was immediately set for James Cooper. According to the criminal...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Name of Deputy, Person He Shot Released in Highway 41 Incident

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Authorities have released the names of a sheriff’s deputy and a man he shot and killed during a confrontation last week in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Sgt. Jordan Longsine fatally shot Dakota Coleman, 27, on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road on June 8.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Kewaunee County Set To Vote On New Jail Proposal

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There’s a proposal to build a new jail in Kewaunee County. It is something that has been a point of contention for decades. On Tuesday evening, a presentation was held at the county fairgrounds, partly in hopes of getting the public on board.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in Fond du Lac Man’s Death

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Denell Logan was convicted Wednesday of first-degree reckless homicide for the February, 2021 murder of David Posey. Logan, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was reduced from an intentional homicide count. Two other charges were dismissed, court records show. Sentencing is scheduled...
FOND DU LAC, WI

