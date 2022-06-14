ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh poured $280K into final days of election campaign

By Joe Malinconico
PATERSON — In the final 11 days of his reelection campaign, Mayor Andre Sayegh poured more than $280,000 into a contest he ended up winning by 3,438 votes, according to reports made public last week.

The final burst of campaign spending pushed Sayegh’s total for the 2022 election cycle to $643,996, which represents a 75% increase over the $366,148 he pumped into his successful 2018 race.

Sayegh is on track to surpass the total amount of money spent combined by the 14 other candidates in Paterson’s May elections, a group that includes his four opponents for mayor and the 10 people who ran for City Council seats.

"I'm proud of both the tireless effort and efficiency of our campaign team,” Sayegh said in a written statement when asked about his election expenditures. “Moreover, I'm excited by the overwhelming support that voters conveyed on Election Day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbXsr_0gA2htaM00

Councilman Alex Mendez, who finished second to Sayegh in the election, said the mayor’s financial support came from special interests, not community members.

“That’s outrageous,” Mendez said when told by a reporter how much Sayegh spent during the homestretch of the race. “He didn’t win this election fairly. He bought this election.”

Mendez has not yet filed his final campaign finance report for the election, but the one he submitted on April 29 showed he had raised $47,527 and spent $36,085 up to that point.

Coming this week: Paterson council set to vote on raises for mayor and other top officials

Fatal blazes: Four people die in three separate house fires in seven days

Sayegh previously has said the people who donated to his campaign were expressing their approval of his performance as mayor during his first four years. Sayegh’s final report showed that some of his biggest donors were labor groups, including $5,000 from the Communications Workers of America NJ Political Education Committee and $3,000 from the New Jersey Education Association political action committee.

The expenditure portion of Sayegh’s final report showed he paid Gateway Media of Haledon $71,934 for campaign mailings to voters and $18,070 for flyers, palm cards and handouts; another $40,000 went to Ryan Yacco’s AGT Political Consulting, about $19,000 for reimbursements for supplies and $7,500 directly to Yacco for his consulting work.

Two other losing mayoral candidates, Aslan Goow and Luis Velez, have filed only partial reports; neither has filed final reports that were due 20 days after the election. Goow said he raised $30,750 in contributions and spent $12,189, while Velez reported raising $46,300 and spending $38,861.

The fifth man who ran for mayor, Councilman Michael Jackson, filed no reports itemizing his contributions and spending.

Two of the three winners in the council race, Lilisa Mimms and Md Forid Uddin, have yet to file their complete reports. Mimms’ most recent report showed she received $79,609 in donations and spent $68,370, and Uddin’s initial report from April showed that he raised $50,750 and spent nearly $28,000.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh poured $280K into final days of election campaign

