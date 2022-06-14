OUTDOOR NOTES

Free fishing weekend June 18-19

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19.

This will be the only weekend of the year in which residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. During that weekend, residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River. All other fishing regulations, size limits and bag limits apply.

Anglers are encouraged to introduce someone new to fishing, especially youth, and make lasting memories on the water. An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year.

Final turkey harvest numbers

Ohio wild turkey hunters harvested 11,872 birds during the spring season that concluded on Sunday, May 29, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The total statewide harvest represents 30 days of hunting in two zones between April 23 and May 29, and includes the 1,103 wild turkeys taken during the youth season April 9-10.

The three-year harvest average (2019, 2020, and 2021) for the spring season is 17,173 wild turkeys. During the 2021 season, the number checked was 14,546. New in the spring 2022 season, hunters could only harvest one bearded turkey. In previous seasons, dating back to 1992, the season limit was two bearded turkeys. In 2021, there were 1,824 hunters who harvested a second turkey.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2022 season: Ashtabula (348), Tuscarawas (338), Belmont (314), Guernsey (312), Columbiana (309), Harrison (299), Muskingum (298), Trumbull (295), Jefferson (292) and Gallia (280).

Ashland County ended the year with 134 turkeys checked in, Holmes County, 176, and Wayne County, 99.

Whitetail Heritage of Ohio banquet

Whitetail Heritage of Ohio will hold its annual fundraising banquet Saturday, July 9, at the Mount Hope Event Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with the progressive dinner served from 4-7 p.m.

Table sponsorship ($500) deadline is June 25. Single adult tickets are $50 and youth 17-under tickets are $20. The night will also include multiple raffles, with the opportunity to win such items as guns and a Can-Am 650.

For more information, go to www.whitetailheritageofohio.net and click on the Banquet Tickets tab on the upper right portion of the page.

You can also call Mose Keim (330-705-0023) or Curt Yoder (330-231-1965) for tickets.

Outdoor notes email

Any group, individual or organization wishing to announce events in the Outdoor Notes section should email them to letsplabal@yahoo.com. Please put Outdoor Note in the subject line.