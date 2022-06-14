ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OUTDOOR NOTES

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

Free fishing weekend June 18-19

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19.

This will be the only weekend of the year in which residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. During that weekend, residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River. All other fishing regulations, size limits and bag limits apply.

Anglers are encouraged to introduce someone new to fishing, especially youth, and make lasting memories on the water. An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year.

Final turkey harvest numbers

Ohio wild turkey hunters harvested 11,872 birds during the spring season that concluded on Sunday, May 29, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The total statewide harvest represents 30 days of hunting in two zones between April 23 and May 29, and includes the 1,103 wild turkeys taken during the youth season April 9-10.

The three-year harvest average (2019, 2020, and 2021) for the spring season is 17,173 wild turkeys. During the 2021 season, the number checked was 14,546. New in the spring 2022 season, hunters could only harvest one bearded turkey. In previous seasons, dating back to 1992, the season limit was two bearded turkeys. In 2021, there were 1,824 hunters who harvested a second turkey.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2022 season: Ashtabula (348), Tuscarawas (338), Belmont (314), Guernsey (312), Columbiana (309), Harrison (299), Muskingum (298), Trumbull (295), Jefferson (292) and Gallia (280).

Ashland County ended the year with 134 turkeys checked in, Holmes County, 176, and Wayne County, 99.

Whitetail Heritage of Ohio banquet

Whitetail Heritage of Ohio will hold its annual fundraising banquet Saturday, July 9, at the Mount Hope Event Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with the progressive dinner served from 4-7 p.m.

Table sponsorship ($500) deadline is June 25. Single adult tickets are $50 and youth 17-under tickets are $20. The night will also include multiple raffles, with the opportunity to win such items as guns and a Can-Am 650.

For more information, go to www.whitetailheritageofohio.net and click on the Banquet Tickets tab on the upper right portion of the page.

You can also call Mose Keim (330-705-0023) or Curt Yoder (330-231-1965) for tickets.

Outdoor notes email

Any group, individual or organization wishing to announce events in the Outdoor Notes section should email them to letsplabal@yahoo.com. Please put Outdoor Note in the subject line.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Turkey#Guns#Fishing Line#Ohio River#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ohioans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy