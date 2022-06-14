Letter to the editor: Serve constituents, not gun lobby and NRA

Congressmen and congresswomen, where do you stand on your sworn oath of office?

Do you stand with ex-President Trump, big money, corporate gun lobby, the NRA? Do you stand to protect the safety and security of your constituents who overwhelmingly want strict gun-control legislation?

Why do you not frame this issue as a pro-life issue? We the people need to march in protest of your non-action on gun-control legislation. We need to vote to replace all officials who refuse to stand for freedom from fear of the next mass shooting.

Joseph Cumo, Massillon