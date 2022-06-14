ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Letter to the editor: Serve constituents, not gun lobby and NRA

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lNdc_0gA2frJy00

Congressmen and congresswomen, where do you stand on your sworn oath of office?

Do you stand with ex-President Trump, big money, corporate gun lobby, the NRA? Do you stand to protect the safety and security of your constituents who overwhelmingly want strict gun-control legislation?

Why do you not frame this issue as a pro-life issue? We the people need to march in protest of your non-action on gun-control legislation. We need to vote to replace all officials who refuse to stand for freedom from fear of the next mass shooting.

Joseph Cumo, Massillon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Massillon, OH
Massillon, OH
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy