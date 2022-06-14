ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

'Not a lot of communities left like this': How Westport Land Trust preserved 5,000 acres

By Kathryn Gallerani, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zjj1_0gA2fqRF00

WESTPORT — The meadow grasses sway in the wind on the Westport Land Conservation Trust’s keystone property, the Westport Woods Conservation Park.

The planting of native warm-season grasses has created a spectacular habitat at its peak in July and August with an abundance of birds, bugs and small mammals contributing to a functioning ecosystem.

Executive Director Ross Moran invites the public to enjoy listening to the sound of grasses and watching the birds seek out their prey at 573 Adamsville Road. Birders may see a couple of osprey and bald eagles in the area with the west branch of the Westport River nearby.

“I tell people it’s like an airport here,” he said. “You have to duck because of all the birds going after the bugs in the meadow,” he said.

They’ve also planted well over 100 trees at Westport Woods the last two years specifically focusing on native plants, including some that have more of a southern range to deal with climate change.

At its heart, the Westport Land Conservation Trust is an organization that invites the public to join in preserving farmland, open space and other land in Westport while welcoming new residents and preserving its assets and resources despite tremendous development pressure in southeastern Massachusetts.

Peek inside the renovated mill:The old Cliftex Mill was redeveloped to meet a need for housing. Here's what it looks like

5,000 acres in 50 years

“We have supported the protection of 5,000 acres here in town in a variety of ways, and we own 1,600 acres and about 15 miles of trails,” he said. “This property in and of itself is an example of all that we do. We want people to get out on the land and enjoy it, interact with it.”

“We’re very lucky that Westport is a community that believes deeply in its heritage and has a huge connection to agriculture so a lot of the work that we do preserving farmland is very widely supported here,” he said. “It’s important to everyone and so is open space.”

Moran said its founders represented the many people in town who wanted to preserve its character, working agriculture and beautiful woodlands.

“The sentiment from the time when the Land Trust first started was very much that everybody realized Westport was such a special place,” he said. “There are not a lot of communities left like this that has that active agriculture, miles and miles of stone walls that you can see from the road.”

In the 50 years since its founding in 1972, the leaders and supporters of the nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable corporation have preserved more than 5,000 acres in Westport, and they aren’t done yet.

Did COVID kill movie theaters?:Here's how local cinemas are drawing patrons back

New president shares vision

New WLCT President Tina Schmid has been a board member since 2013 and an active member of the organization for many years and shares the fondness many have for Westport whether they are residents, spent summers in town, have a strong family tie or moved to town from developed areas.

Schmid, who has lived in Westport for 50 years and her husband, Rep. Paul Schmid, who has lived in town since he was a teenager, own a farm where they raise grass-fed organic Angus beef cattle along the Westport River. She said it’s an incredibly special farming community near the two branches of the river and the ocean.

While celebrating the past, Schmid looks forward to the future. The dozen or so properties the Conservation Trust owns offer a variety of experiences. The Herb Hadfield Conservation Area consists of 239 acres with hiking trails through the woods along Angeline Brook.

“We’re looking to our history and celebrating the incredible accomplishments including preserving over 5,000 acres, having so many different locations that are also open to the public with over 15 miles of trails, and being really focused on providing the opportunity for people to get outside and appreciate nature and appreciate the open space,” she said.

The focus on programs connecting people to the land will carry on the Land Trust’s legacy.

“We are also now putting together a variety of programs to help connect people to the land through educational programs and activities and events which are on the properties so it’s really all about providing this opportunity for people to enjoy the types of properties the Land Trust has been able to protect and preserve and open for them,” she said.

How farmers work with the Land Trust

Through an agricultural preservation restriction, the Schmids have ensured that their property won’t be developed in the future and will remain a farm. The Land Trust supports farmers who similarly want to protect their land.

A farmer may work with the Land Trust to help with private fundraising while pursuing an agricultural preservation restriction from the Commonwealth to keep the land in agriculture. The Land Trust may also buy the farm and place a similar restriction on it and then resell it to the farmer. A conservation restriction not for agriculture is also a possibility.

The Land Trust started as an all-volunteer organization but is currently run by three full-time employees led by Moran, a bookkeeper and three part-time employees. The first staff member was hired about 20 years ago.

Moran started working for the Land Trust about five years ago after working for the Trustees of Reservations as general manager. He used to partner with the Land Trust and said he enjoys working for it because he thinks Westport is a really special town.

“We’re lucky that it’s one of these places that has agriculture that winds down to the ocean,” he said. “It has spectacular resources and spectacular habitat, and it’s something that people can really enjoy so in some ways Westport is so very well suited for land preservation work. The community believes in it, and there are still tremendous resources left to preserve.”

This year the Land Trust plans to protect Berry Hill Farm by buying the farm, putting a perpetual restriction on it and then selling it to a local farming at a restricted value.

“A lot of local farmers right now they can’t afford to buy at market value on the South Coast so the project not only preserves an important farm parcel but it also provides access to folks who are seeking to grow food locally at a reasonable price for the land,” he said.

St. Vincent De Paul summer camp property

The Conservation Trust acquired the former St. Vincent De Paul summer camp property in 2018 from the Catholic Diocese of Fall River to create the public park. Approximately 100,000 square feet of impermeable surface was removed, including 11 buildings and a swimming pool.

“We wanted to blend the ecological component, meaning a meadow, great forest habitat and wetland habitat, with recreation, so we have open space that is active recreation including a mowed field, picnicking and a children’s garden that also has an accessible path through it,” Moran said.

The new children’s discovery garden provides opportunities for children to connect to the land. He said they worked in partnership with the Disability Commission in town to make it possible for the trails through the woods to be accessible to everyone.

Moran said they hope to inspire the next generation of conservationists to carry on the tradition that started 50 years ago.

Five-year strategic plan

A new five-year strategic plan is in place to guide the Conservation Trust’s pace of preservation, creating a plan for sustainable growth and reaching new heights for connecting people to the land.

“In this 50th year we’re very much celebrating the past and the past accomplishments, but we’re really looking to the future,” Schmid said. “Our objectives going forward are really fourfold, and one of them is to continue to preserve land. There’s land that can be preserved in Westport. It’s a rural town, and we really look forward to preserving land in the future.”

She said they work hard to steward their properties, and stewarding really means taking care of them and making sure they utilize exemplary practices so that they can be open to the public in terms of trails.

“The four pillars of our direction for the future are preserving land, stewarding the land, connecting people to the land and growing the land trust’s resources,” she said.

“We want to do everything that we can to preserve farming in Westport,” she said.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Monitor

Microplastics on the menu: Why everyone should find Maine’s sludge-spreading ban palatable

Wastewater treatment plants effectively filter out the vast majority of microplastics, but those particles and fibers then accumulate in the sewage sludge (as shown here in a microscopic view taken by researchers). Maine’s ban on sludge-spreading, which takes effect later this summer, will help reduce the volumes of microplastics once distributed to the state’s farmlands. Photo courtesy Rachel Hurley of the Norwegian Institute for Water Research.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Do You Need a Permit to Hold a Garage or Yard Sale in Maine?

Throughout the spring, summer, and fall, it's not uncommon to see signage directing you towards a garage, yard, or estate sale nearby. For some who live in Maine, thrifting at these type of sales is a weekend hobby. For those holding the sale, it's a way to make a few bucks off of items they no longer want or need. So if the mood strikes and you want to hold a garage, yard, or estate sale at your residence, can you do it? Or is a permit required from the town or city you live in?
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
wabi.tv

New push to revitalize former Air Force base in north Maine

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) - Maine is launching a new push to revitalize a former Air Force base in the northern part of the state. Loring Air Force Base in Limestone closed in the 1990s. It was redeveloped into Loring Commerce Centre. Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the Maine Department of...
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Huge Electric Bills Coming and New Funds for County Nursing Homes

CONCORD – Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19. These issues and contracts were before the state’s Executive Council and Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
CONCORD, NH
WBUR

BU study finds local land boards dominated by homeowners in Massachusetts

Local boards that oversee land use and housing construction in Massachusetts are dominated by white male homeowners, potentially skewing their decisions, according to a Boston University study of nearly two dozen cities released Wednesday. Boston University researchers found roughly two-thirds of members were homeowners, even though most of the voters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Trust#Agricultural Land#Cliftex Mill
observer-me.com

Maine towns will be the new owners of a beleaguered Hampden trash plan

The group that represents more than 100 Maine cities and towns will be the new owner of a shuttered trash plant in Hampden. While the Municipal Review Committee will get the facility at a fraction of the cost it took to create, it will be saddled with high costs to restart the plant that’s been dormant for two years.
HAMPDEN, ME
Seacoast Current

The World’s Largest Lobster Roll is Served Right Here in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
mainepublic.org

Two Maine towns end decades long ban on alcohol sales

After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
CORINTH, ME
newhampshirebulletin.com

Electric prices set to double in New Hampshire

One of the state’s major utilities is set to double the price of electricity in August, and it’s likely other utilities will be forced to raise their prices, too. The price hikes are being driven by projected high costs of natural gas. In a Monday filing with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WMTW

No longer dry; Maine towns vote to approve liquor sales

HARTFORD, Maine — Voters in at least two Maine communities decided Tuesday they want to allow liquor sales. Both Hartford and Corinth have been dry towns until now. In Hartford, voters overwhelmingly decided to allow the sale of liquor and wine every day of the week. The decision was broken down through five questions, but all passed with more than 72% support.
HARTFORD, ME
Q106.5

Maine Cuts More Than 57,000 Antlerless Deer Tags For 2022 Season

There will be less Maine "any-deer" tags available this season. However, there should be plenty to go around. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has provided additional information regarding the new system in which antlerless deer permits will be distributed. See our in depth article (below) about how the new lottery will work.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine energy consumers to get break on utility bills this summer

(The Center Square) – Maine consumers will be getting a break on their utility bills this summer after state regulators approved a request from the state’s two largest utilities to cut rates. The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a plan lowering rates charged by Central Maine...
MAINE STATE
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
902
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy