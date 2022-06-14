ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Meet the top 10 graduates of the New Bedford High School Class of 2022

NEW BEDFORD — The top 10 academically ranked seniors in New Bedford High School’s Class of 2022 were honored June 10 at the 10th annual Mayor’s List Awards.

1. Phillip Tran

Phillip, the valedictorian, will attend Brown University and major in computer science. He was also accepted at UMASS Dartmouth, UMASS Boston, Northeastern and Worcester Poly Tech. Upon graduation, he is excited to explore potential career paths. Phillip has most enjoyed making new friends. ❖ He was a member of the National Honor Society, Science Olympiad team and the Mayor’s Youth Council.

2. Tari Pereira

Tari, the salutatorian, will attend UMASS Amherst and major in kinesiology on a pre-med track. Also accepted into Providence College, Stonehill, & Mass College of Pharmacy. Upon graduation she hopes to become a physician’s assistant. Tari has most enjoyed meeting new people and the diversity of the school. Member of the Science Olympiad team, National Honor Society, captain of the varsity soccer team and lacrosse team, and vice president of the Great Outdoors Club.

3. Abigail Perry

Abigail will attend Emanuel College, where she plans to major in biology with a health concentration. She was also accepted into University of New England and University of Saint Joseph. Upon graduation, she hopes to become a physician’s assistant. Her best memories of NBHS are her teachers and the sports she played. She was a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council, National Honor Society, Great Outdoors Club, Varsity Field Hockey and Softball, and captain of Indoor Track & Field.

4. Lillian Gray

Lillian will attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania where she was recruited to play softball. Upon graduation, she hopes to get her Graduate degree in speech pathology and work with children with special needs, both in and out of the school system. She most enjoyed a sense of community with teachers and students in NBHS, as well as all the available opportunities. She was a member of the softball team, swim team, and Great Outdoors Club.

5. Angel Cruz

Angel will attend UMASS Amherst where he will major in mathematics. He was also accepted into Bridgewater State University, UMASS Dartmouth, and Providence College. He has most enjoyed interacting with the diverse population of NBHS and finding himself in the process. He was a member of the football team, wrestling team, National Honor Society, and the Great Outdoors Club.

6. Daija Nunes

Daija will attend UMASS Dartmouth where she’ll major in nursing. She was also accepted into Boston College, Curry College, and University of Cincinnati. Upon graduation, she hopes to work in the ICU for a couple of years to further her education. Her ultimate goal is to become a nurse anesthetist. She has most enjoyed socializing with her friends and cheerleading. Along with cheerleading, Daija was a member of the Glee Club, Great Outdoors Club, and Drama Club.

7. Sydni Colson

Sydni will attend Gordon College where she’ll major in social welfare and minor in justice, peace and conflict studies. She was also accepted to Boston College, Providence College, and Temple University. Upon graduation, she hopes to become a civil rights lawyer. She most enjoyed being back in person her senior year of high school and meeting and interacting with her peers. She was vice president of her class, president of the Student Advisory Council, student rep to the School Committee, member of the show choir and National Honor Society.

8. Diego Serra

Diego will attend Emmanuel College where he will major in sports management. He was also accepted to UMASS Amherst, Gordon College and Suffolk University. Upon graduation, he hopes to be the athletic director of a sports team. He has most enjoyed winning Mr. Whaler and being able to have major high school experiences in person, such as prom. He was a member of the National Junior Honors Society and the Great Outdoors Club.

9. Dona Bonnie

Dona will attend Boston University where she will major in finance. She was also accepted into UMASS Dartmouth, University of Rhode Island, and George Washington University. Upon graduation, she hopes to be a CEO working in banking. She has most enjoyed having fun with friends and participating in many clubs and activities. She was class president as well as a member of Cheer, Glee Club, the Great Outdoors Club.

10. Saige Amaral

Saige will attend Bridgewater State University where she will major in health science for physical therapy. She was also accepted into Penn State, Providence University, and the University of South Florida. Upon graduation, she hopes to be very successful as a physical therapist. She has most enjoyed meeting new people, making friends, and all the events she attended. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Glee Club.

