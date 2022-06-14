Road Weather Information systems to be installed in Northeastern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Department of Transportation officials said Monday that starting this week motorists traveling in Northeastern Minnesota can expect short-term lane closures as Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations are installed at ten different locations, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The new RWIS locations will be in Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, and St. Louis counties, including:

• Hwy 53 near Cook at MP 97.5

• Hwy 2 near Cohasset at MP 174.3

• Highway 61 near Grand Marais at Milepost (MP) 110.8

• Hwy 38 near Marcell at MP 27.5

• Hwy 210 near Tamarack at MP 186.3

• I-35 near Moose Lake at MP 216.0

• Hwy 2 near Gowan at MP 225.1

• Hwy 1 near Stony River at MP 311.0

• Hwy 61 near Schroeder at MP 78.9

• Hwy 65 near Buck Lake at MP 192.9

No detours are required for this project, work will be completed under traffic with flagging operations when lane closures are required for everyone’s safety.

RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support.

The information is also sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 traveler information system. There are currently 139

RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 19 systems to be added throughout the state by late October 2022.

In addition to the installation of new stations in Northeastern Minnesota, there will also be new stations installed in Central Minnesota during this project. The entire project cost is $1.5 million and is scheduled to be complete by late October 2022. The contractor is Design Electric