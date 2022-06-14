ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, MN

New Prague man injured in off-highway accident near Ely

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

ELY — A 25-year-old man was air-lifted to Duluth Sunday after injuring himself in an off-highway motorcycle crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department reported late Sunday that Dylan Matthew Thompson, of New Prague, Minn., lost control of his motorcycle on the Taconite State Trail south of Ely.

According to the incident report, at approximately 12:10 p.m. , the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted by the Morse Fire Department, Ely Ambulance, and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to the accident.

Thompson was transported by Life Link 111 air medical to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park that killed at least one person Friday. According to the State Patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Highway 610 near Highway 252 around 5:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, rolled into the ditch and struck a bridge pillar.
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Child injured in Le Sueur County Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ely, MN
Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MN
Accidents
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
City
New Prague, MN
New Prague, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Accidents
Ely, MN
Accidents
Y-105FM

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYC

UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron

NEAR BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a crash around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd. NW and 60th Ave NW. A car suffered significant damage. No word on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing...
BYRON, MN
KARE 11

Worker electrocuted, dies while trimming tree in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A man is dead after being electrocuted while taking down a tree in Fridley Thursday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Fridley police were dispatched to a home on the 5200 block of Buchanan St. NE just before 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival they learned that an employee of a private tree company was in a lift and in the process of removing a tree when his chainsaw made contact with a powerline.
FRIDLEY, MN
KEYC

Driver in fatal Blue Earth county accident identified

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nathan Edward Williams of Wells died in the crash at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Traffic Accident#Taconite#The Morse Fire Department#Essentia Health St
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
knuj.net

(UPDATE) BLUE EARTH CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The man killed in a crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday has been identified. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Williams of Wells died in the crash around 4:14 Tuesday afternoon between Mapleton and Good Thunder. Life saving efforts were attempted but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three children in the other vehicle were treated and released.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
MIX 108

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Adult And 3 Kids Hurt In Blue Earth County Crash

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead and four others, including three children, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and 148th Street, near Good Thunder. The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound on 148th Street was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole passenger. Four passengers in the other vehicle involved, which was heading southbound on the highway, were hurt in the collision. The adult driver and three children inside were “treated and released at the scene,” according to the sheriff’s office. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy