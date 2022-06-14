New Prague man injured in off-highway accident near Ely

ELY — A 25-year-old man was air-lifted to Duluth Sunday after injuring himself in an off-highway motorcycle crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department reported late Sunday that Dylan Matthew Thompson, of New Prague, Minn., lost control of his motorcycle on the Taconite State Trail south of Ely.

According to the incident report, at approximately 12:10 p.m. , the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office assisted by the Morse Fire Department, Ely Ambulance, and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to the accident.

Thompson was transported by Life Link 111 air medical to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.