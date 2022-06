PENN HILLS (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County Police say the man was shot and killed along Crescent Pines Drive and was found just before 2 a.m.

The victim was identified as 27 year old Shawn Brookins, of Verona.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.