ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Musicians Showcase Their Talents To Feed The Hungry

By Robert Kennedy
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Local musicians in downtown Appleton are once again able to showcase their talents for an entire week. The 10th annual Street Music Week hosted by Heid Music returned to the area and kicked off Monday. The annual celebration brings all musicians together, some with...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

Milestone Tree Celebrates Cancer Patients Victories

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Little victories can be big for those going through cancer treatments. ThedaCare unveiled a new sculpture Wednesday at its Regional Care Center in Appleton, providing patients and families a space to share their highlights in cancer care. The new eight-foot milestone tree is made from...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Listening Sessions Set for New Brown County Library Branch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Public Library is holding meetings to gather input on what the expanded branch on Green Bay’s east side should offer. The listening sessions will give people the chance to see preliminary plans of the new library, give feedback on outdoor and indoor spaces and amenities, and have questions answered.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

As Summer Continues, Be Wary of Leaving Animals in Hot Cars

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — It’s much warmer out these days, and that warmth can mean danger for pets left inside of cars. Temperatures in locked cars with the windows down can become dangerously hot quickly. Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says they’ve seen it before.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Anchors Away! Cruise Ship Docks in Downtown Green Bay for First Time

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – It has been years in the making, but a Great Lakes cruise ship has officially arrived in Green Bay. The nearly 290-foot Ocean Navigator turned the final corner toward Leicht Park as the sun rose behind it just before 7am Thursday morning. It’s the twelfth day of the cruise ship’s current journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Appleton, WI
Society
Appleton, WI
Entertainment
wtaq.com

Whitetail Valley Dairy brings Waupaca County back to the farm

Waupaca County will be celebrating June Dairy Month with the Dairy Agstavaganza on June 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.! This will be held at the Whitetail Valley Dairy in Waupaca. Owner Ruth Trinrud shared details about the event, farm, life advice and more!. EVENT DETAILS:. The Dairy...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Busy Time For Utility Crews

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin Public Service says about 60,000 customers have been affected by Wednesday’s storms. The Green Bay, Stevens Point and Wausaukee areas were among those hardest hit by the storms. Crews say they’ve received more than 800 reports of downed trees, downed power lines...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Valley Transit Encourages People to ‘Dump the Pump’

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Friday, Valley Transit recognized Dump the Pump Day in Appleton. Dump the Pump Day is an initiative led by the American Public Transportation Association. It’s to encourage people to ride public transportation instead of driving personal vehicles. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Music Week#Street Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Fox 11
wtaq.com

Denmark goes back to back, Bay Port falls short

The Denmark Vikings have repeated as Division 2 State Baseball champions after a wild day in Appleton. In the semifinal moved to Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms, Denmark trailed Pewaukee 6-2 before storming for 7 runs in the top of the 7th inning. Pewaukee tallied twice in the bottom of the 7th but the tying run was cut down at the plate sending the Vikings into the title game against Jefferson. In a back and forth affair, the game was tied at 5 when Denmark got a walk off RBI double from Hayden Konkol for the 6-5 victory and a second straight championship. Head Coach Bill Miller’s Vikings have gone 59-4 over the last two years.
DENMARK, WI
wtaq.com

Four Displaced After Allouez House Fire

ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Four people are now displaced after an early morning house fire. Green Bay Metro fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the roof...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wtaq.com

Storm Clean Up And Utility Repairs Could Take Days

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of people around state are picking up after a powerful line of storms ripped through Wednesday night. Jim Malewski, from Green Bay, has lived in his house on Delray Drive since 2010. But after Wednesday night, he tells FOX 11 he may need to find a new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Roncalli Teacher Suspected of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A teacher at Roncalli High School in Manitowoc has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classroom. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, of Sheboygan, was arrested Wednesday. Inappropriate photos were discovered on Melin’s cellphone. Investigators say they were taken...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
wtaq.com

Possible Tornado Touchdown In Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A tornado was reported to have touched down just after 6 p.m. near Navarino Wednesday evening. In the Town of Maple Grove, a massive chunk of metal was sitting in a yard. It appeared to come from a grain bin, likely about 100 or 200 yards away, at the farm across the street.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Another Man Arrested in Connection with Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side. Deshaun Clark, 21, was booked into the jail on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Green Bay Police Capt. Ben Allen confirmed to FOX 11 the arrest...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Clean Up Begins After Severe Weather Rolls Across NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Tornado warnings hit several counties across Northeast Wisconsin last night as a line of strong storms moved through the area. Strong winds and thunderstorms rocked parts of the state, with several tornadoes reported during last night’s storm. There was also damage across the...
HOWARD, WI
wtaq.com

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Seymour

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – National Weather Service says a tornado hit Seymour Wednesday night. An NWS storm survey team confirmed the tornado on Thursday. It was rated EF1. That tornado caused quite a bit of damage. Many roads there are still closed and crews are still working to clear a path.
SEYMOUR, WI
wtaq.com

Bay Port grinds to title game

The Bay Port Pirates are back in the W.I.A.A. State Baseball championship game for the second year in a row after avenging last year’s 11-2 title game loss at the hands of Sun Prairie. The 8th seeded Pirates knocked off the defending champs and number one seeded Cardinals Tuesday morning in the Division 1 quarterfinals 4-2. Sun Prairie scored first on a steal of home in the opening inning. The Pirates answered in the second with a two out, run scoring double from Connor LaBar. Bay Port added two more in the second on a steal of home of their own and an RBI single from Cole Benson. John Nickel’s RBI single in the 5th built the lead to 4-1. Benson also started on the mound and covered 6 and a third innings, allowing the one run on 4 hits. Sun Prairie tried to rally, scoring on a wild pitch but Ethan Plog got a strikeout to finish the victory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy