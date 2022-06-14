Musicians Showcase Their Talents To Feed The Hungry

The Denmark Vikings have repeated as Division 2 State Baseball champions after a wild day in Appleton. In the semifinal moved to Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms, Denmark trailed Pewaukee 6-2 before storming for 7 runs in the top of the 7th inning. Pewaukee tallied twice in the bottom of the 7th but the tying run was cut down at the plate sending the Vikings into the title game against Jefferson. In a back and forth affair, the game was tied at 5 when Denmark got a walk off RBI double from Hayden Konkol for the 6-5 victory and a second straight championship. Head Coach Bill Miller’s Vikings have gone 59-4 over the last two years.

DENMARK, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO