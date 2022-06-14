Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

I am running for nomination to the office of County Board in the new District 4 in the June 28 Republican primary election. I have lived in Long Creek Township for over 40 years, and I have been a City of Decatur resident for over 16 years. I have an...
DECATUR — One month after it was first suggested, the Decatur City Council will move forward with a proposal to christen a currently-nameless downtown green space "Preston Jackson Park" in honor of the renowned artist. The city-owned green space lays on the west side of Water Street between North...
1370 E. Carrie Lane, $95,000, Terry Landry to Carrie Lane Supportive Housing, LLC. 4621 Cresthaven Lane, $205,500, James A. and Myra F. Hinze to Kenneth Allen III and Sydney Garlitch. 2775 Days Drive, $389,000, Ronald and Jane Blankenship to James and Jennifer Brown. 154 N .Dennis Ave., $80,800, Michael S....
It has been my pleasure to know Shane Mendenhall personally for over 25 years and professionally since his graduation from law school in 2008. Once I learned that Shane and his wife Ali were returning to Decatur, I knew we needed him at our firm. As I explained to my partners at the time, we will not find a young person with more integrity, a stronger work ethic and legal talent than Shane. That prediction proved correct, and I am proud that Shane has spent his entire career with me at BRELAW.
DECATUR — Joseph P. Farrar, the Decatur man accused of stealing and damaging a cemetery flag flown in honor of a deceased Marine Corps veteran, told a judge Wednesday he denied all charges. Farrar, 52, made a brief appearance before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes with his...
FORSYTH — A Forsyth caregiver was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a seven-week-old child. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, emergency medical services and deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on May 17 to an in-home daycare located in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth regarding an unresponsive child. The first responders located the child and immediately transported her to a local hospital where she died later that night, according the sheriff's department.
DECATUR — For the first time in 25 years, a new building is under construction at the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. facility. The 180,000 square-foot warehouse adjoins an existing 400,000 warehouse on the sprawling facility grounds on Decatur’s northeast side. Much of the new space will be used to...
Another mass shooting in schools. Biden says when are we going to get the backbone to stop this. We have become sitting ducks because our leaders are afraid to look at the root cause. This is not a war on guns, hammers, baseball bats, knives, crowbars, shovels, rolled up newspapers,...
DECATUR — A felon firing a gun into the air in a Decatur backyard hung-up on the police when officers tried to talk to him on the phone about what he had been doing, a sworn affidavit said. That was on the evening of May 15 but didn’t prove...
DECATUR — Taylor D. Burris, the Forsyth woman facing preliminary charges she inflicted fatal injuries on a seven-week-old baby by shaking it, lied at first about what she had done and was Googling “shaken baby syndrome” as the tiny girl lay dying in the hospital, police report.
MACON — A 16-year-old boy who objected to the way a drunken man was shoving his mother around in a Macon bar was beaten to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head, police report. The 32-year-old assailant from Cerro Gordo fled the scene after the attack on June...
DECATUR — Parents often say to their children, “Hard work and determination will get you far,” with the rewards often seen later in life. However, Central A&M High School sophomore Becka Dunakey is able to show off her rewards now, especially the triathlons medals and plaques. In...
CHAMPAIGN — Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps were in orange and blue for one of the first times Wednesday as the team got its first practice with Brad Underwood. The two freshman point guards have been on campus with off-guard Sencire Harris since May, and with Epps and Clark the only point guards on the roster as offseason workouts begin, it’s a sign that they’ll have an immediate role to play.
