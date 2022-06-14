Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

It has been my pleasure to know Shane Mendenhall personally for over 25 years and professionally since his graduation from law school in 2008. Once I learned that Shane and his wife Ali were returning to Decatur, I knew we needed him at our firm. As I explained to my partners at the time, we will not find a young person with more integrity, a stronger work ethic and legal talent than Shane. That prediction proved correct, and I am proud that Shane has spent his entire career with me at BRELAW.

DECATUR, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO