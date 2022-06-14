ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

“‘Beep, beep’ back it up,” could be most annoying part of approved La Crosse Street project

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

There could be a few noisy nights along La Crosse Street later this summer, as part of the year-long reconstruction project, which is a week in. A concrete company received permission Monday from the La...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

wizmnews.com

La Crosse needs to work harder to be pedestrian friendly

Work is finally underway on the reconstruction of La Crosse Street. This is a project that has been on the DOT’s planning list for some 20 years. Part of the project will include more safety features for pedestrians including flashing lights and safer crossings. That is long overdue. No doubt the reconstruction of South Avenue will see that street providing more protections for pedestrians. But the city of La Crosse really isn’t all that pedestrian friendly. Many of the white lines to denote pedestrian crossings are so worn they are practically invisible to drivers and don’t offer much protection to those crossing the street. At the busy intersection of Fourth and King streets, workers tore up the street for some repairs nearly a year ago, but never bothered to repaint the crosswalks. There are no white lines to alert drivers to slow down. Good luck getting drivers to slow down there. It shouldn’t take that long to put a few strips of paint down there. And while they’re at it, they should examine all of the major crosswalks in the city to see if they too need a fresh coat of paint. La Crosse Street will be safer when the current work is done, but the city shouldn’t wait until the state decides it is time to redo a road before making sure the crosswalks are visible.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse park department may set policy on how many memorials to put in parks

Are there too many memorials being placed in La Crosse’s public parks? The city park board could work out a policy for deciding what objects to display on public park land. La Crosse park director Jay Odegaard says sometimes the demand to have memorials outweighs the amount of space available for statues or other landmarks.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

DNR policy board reversal welcome news for French Island residents

It is a rare occurrence, so it is worthy of note. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has decided not to stand in the way of Governor Tony Evers. Evers sought to control pollution from what are called forever chemicals by placing limits on the amount of the chemicals allowed in our groundwater, surface water and drinking water. The DNR had recommended limits on certain chemicals in our groundwater, but the conservative majority refused to establish an allowable amount of chemicals for most of the state’s drinking water. As a result, people on French Island and many other locations in the state continue to drink bottled water because their wells are so contaminated with these PFAS chemicals that they can’t drink from them. This about-face is welcome news for those residents, as well as those in many other Wisconsin cities where PFAS levels have rendered their water undrinkable. This has been a long road for those families, and the reversal by the DNR board to adopt more strict limits won’t allow them to turn on their taps right away. But it is good that our two parties can work together on something to help the residents of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Early-morning power outage in La Crosse affects thousands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage lasting about three hours affected thousands of customers in La Crosse County, according to Xcel Energy. The outage affected 9,303 customers, according to Xcel Energy’s power outage map. Electric service was restored at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. Xcel Energy said that...
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon. According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Interstate shutdown, roads impassable around Tomah, after tornado hit

The interstate around Tomah is shutdown, along with multiple roads that are “impassable” due to a tornado touching down there. Semis blown over, is what the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, reporting a tornado hit near Highway 131 and County A and proceeded northeast towards Wyeville and onto the Juneau County line.
wizmnews.com

Bond for La Crosse drug suspect lowered to $250,000

A million-dollar cash bond for a La Crosse man accused of making and selling phony drugs apparently was too much to fit the crime. Judge Elliott Levine has lowered the bond for Jade Deeny by 75 per cent. Deeny now needs $250,000 cash to get out of jail. Deeny pled...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

'Significant' storm damage reported in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Significant storm damage has been reported to area farms in Caledonia Township. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says a fast-moving storm moved through around 11:47 am Wednesday and county dispatch received a call about a power line arcing on a tree on County Road 10 near Prairie Ridge Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a great deal of property damage in the area.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN

