The Red Cross of Massachusetts is calling for Black donors to take part in a series of blood drives this weekend aimed at raising awareness for sickle cell disease. In honor of Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, the organization is hosting a series of blood drives to help patients with the illness, which plagues around 100,000 Americans and affects 1 in 365 Black births.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO