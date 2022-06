LAKE CITY, Minn. (KWNO)-A 25-year-old man was arrested following a brief standoff in Lake City over the weekend. The Lake City Police Department says Tyler Ruiz was brought into custody on suspicion of terroristic threats and domestic assault. Officers were called to a Lake City residence on the report of a male acting erratic and reported finding a woman who had been assaulted outside of the house while Ruiz was still inside the home.

3 DAYS AGO