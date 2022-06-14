ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Scotland leader launches campaign for new independence vote

By SYLVIA HUI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30V9d1_0gA2bMXd00
1 of 3

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launched her campaign for a second independence referendum on Tuesday, arguing that Scotland would be economically better off outside the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party as well as the devolved government in Scotland, said it’s the right time to revisit the case for Scotland to leave the U.K.

“After everything that has happened — Brexit, COVID, Boris Johnson — it is time to set out a different and better vision,” she said as she released the first in a series of government papers laying out the arguments for independence.

Scotland rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, with 55% of voters saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon has said she wants a new vote on independence before the end of 2023. That would need a green light from the U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opposes a new referendum and has said the issue was settled in the 2014 vote.

But Sturgeon argues that the landscape has changed since then, most importantly because of Britain’s departure from the European Union, a move opposed by a majority of people in Scotland.

“Had we known in 2014 everything we know now about the path the U.K. would have taken, then I’ve got no doubt Scotland would have voted yes back then,” Sturgeon said in an interview with the BBC.

Sturgeon said that when she was re-elected as first minister last year, it was on a “clear commitment to give the people of Scotland the choice of becoming an independent country.”

She said Tuesday the Scottish parliament has an “indisputable democratic mandate” for the vote. Sturgeon’s party leads a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, together with the Scottish Green Party.

She urged Johnson’s government to grant a special order allowing a legally binding independence referendum to be held. She is ready to discuss the terms with Johnson, she added.

Johnson’s office again rejected the bid.

“The U.K. government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum,” Johnson’s official spokesman said.

“We are confident that the people of Scotland want and expect their governments to be working together to focus on issues like the global cost-of-living challenges, like war in Europe and the issues that matter to their families and their communities,” he added.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and devolved government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Sturgeon unveiled the first in the Scottish government’s “Building a New Scotland” papers, which argues that neighboring, independent European countries of Scotland’s size are wealthier and fairer.

She maintained that decision-making in London is holding back Scotland’s potential, adding: “We have a prime minister with no democratic authority in Scotland and no moral authority anywhere in the U.K.”

Opposition parties have criticized Sturgeon for focusing on independence and neglecting other issues such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis. They say another referendum will be divisive and counterproductive to what Scotland needs.

“The distraction and disruption of another bitter referendum debate is the last thing Scotland needs right now,” said Donald Cameron, a Scottish Conservative.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Britain's armed forces are too weak to stop a war or protect the nation from attack, says former head of the Royal Navy

Britain's armed forces are too weak to prevent war or protect the nation in the event of conflict, a former top military commander has warned. Making the bleak assessment, Labour peer Lord West of Spithead, who served as First Sea Lord from 2002-06, highlighted the chronic underfunding faced by the services, which he argued were 'too small'.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Referendum#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Uk#The European Union
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Defense One

Sweden’s NATO Bid Is in Trouble

Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO bids seemed like a mere formality. Nothing, it seemed, could stop the two Nordic neighbors from joining the alliance–indeed, they were even promised a fast lane to membership. But then Turkey proceeded to block the countries’ applications over concerns for their support of Kurds—a dig primarily directed at Sweden. And Sweden’s opposition parties organized a no-confidence vote against a bungling justice minister. In a remarkable turn of events, this caused Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to make concessions to a Kurdish member of parliament. Sweden’s NATO application seems close to derailing, at least for the time being.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
BBC

Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

India is in the midst of a diplomatic nightmare over controversial comments made by a senior official from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate about 10 days ago, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

945K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy