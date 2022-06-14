Eastlake Park hosts annual Valley of the Sun Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth carrollu.edu

Stop by the park on Saturday, June 18 for day full of live music, art, and lots of fun!

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3Q8FGLf

On June 18, 2021, Phoenix Major Kate Gallego proclaimed Saturday, June 19, 2021, as "Juneteenth" in Phoenix.

On June 17, of last year, President Biden signed a new law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

On February 2, 2022, Phoenix unanimously approved Juneteenth as an official city holiday. Most city and federal employees will have it as a paid day off.

Juneteenth 2022 will be celebrated in Phoenix at Eastlake Park on Saturday, June 18. The holiday will be observed Monday, June 20.

