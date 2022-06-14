Congratulations class of 2022

Submitted by San Juan Island Library. The San Juan Island Library District and San Juan Island National Historical Park are pleased to announce the return of their popular collaborative “Nature’s Mysteries” series. These series of interactive programs have been a well-attended educational initiative since 2020. In the past year, they have proven so popular that a second series, “Hidden Histories” has been added that deals with major international historical moments and how they impacted the San Juan Islands. Park staff have delivered over 15 programs, dealing with topics as diverse as The Secret Life of Trees and Echoes of the Opium War, allowing interested patrons to gain specialized knowledge about topics related to park history, culture, ecosystems, and wildlife.
Comments / 0