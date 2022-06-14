Crash closes Route 9 in both directions by Siena

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Colonie Police officials, US Route 9 was closed in both directions between Turner Lane and Spring Street Road, in front of Siena College, around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. The road was shut down after a car crash, that took out a telephone pole and some electrical wires.

The road re-opened as of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, with traffic being guided through construction cones. Delays are expected in the area for most of the morning, as National Grid crews work to repair the damaged wires.

If you have an early commute, give yourself a little extra time Tuesday morning. For the latest traffic trends across the Capital Region, check out our traffic page online .

