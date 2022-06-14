Stephen Colbert Shows How Donald Trump 'Crimed' Himself Before Jan. 6

Stephen Colbert pointed to how former President Donald Trump wasn’t “hiding” his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Colbert, during his monologue on Monday, weighed in on the second hearing of the House select committee for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The “Late Show” host said he’s felt gracious toward the committee’s efforts to remind Americans that “we’re not crazy.”

The host said the former president attempts at gaslighting Americans shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Colbert played a clip of Trump from September 2020 where a reporter asked if he’d commit to a peaceful presidential transition following that year’s election.

“We’ll want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation,” Trump said.

Colbert replied to the clip with a few choice words.

“There’s your evidence. Your honor: exhibit a-hole,” he said.

“He told everyone he was going to commit a crime and then he went out and he crimed it. It reminds me of O.J. [Simpson’s] first book: ‘When I’ll Do It.’”

You can watch a full clip of Colbert’s monologue below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.