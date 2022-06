The Government is not on track to cut air pollution and is not effectively informing the public about the issue, the spending watchdog has warned.The National Audit Office (NAO) warned that existing policy measures will not be enough to meet most of the Government’s air quality targets by 2030.And people cannot easily find out about air quality problems in their area, while the Government is not communicating effectively on the need for solutions such as charging polluting vehicles to drive in clean air zones, a report from the NAO said.While levels of air pollution have been falling in recent decades,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO