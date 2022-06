Drought and desertification threatens to degrade land in Europe and around the world. The scale of the issue is sometimes under-appreciated, but drylands cover over 41% of the Earth's terrestrial land surface. They are now home to over 38% of the world's population. The UN sponsors the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on 17 June 2022 to highlight the issue.

