BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine of Baltimore’s teenagers and young men are gearing up for a trip this weekend that could change their lives. These young men will be joining about two hundred other teenagers and men from across the country, all heading to a mentoring camp hosted by comedian, actor, and television host, Steve Harvey. On Tuesday, City Hall hosted Baltimore’s group for an orientation to camp before they leave on Thursday. Today, they had to take a COVID-19 test and learned more about what they can expect during this four-day camp being held just outside Atlanta, Georgia. “We’re going to be impacting the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO