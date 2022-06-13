ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Nettles presented with State Resolution from Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

By Staff
 2 days ago

Arie Nettles, PhD, NCSP, HSP, professor of Clinical Pediatrics and director of the Office of Inclusion and Health Equity (OIHE), was presented with a State Resolution from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) passed in honor of her work as chair of the Statewide Planning and Policy Council...

