Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee; Russell The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northern Russell County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from River View to Columbus, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, River View, Beauregard, Sturkie, Bleecker, Chambers County Lake, Fairfax, Ladonia, Oak Bowery, Griffen Mill, Huguley and Bibb City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
