Baker County, GA

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLYNN...PIERCE...NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTH CENTRAL WARE...SOUTHERN BACON...SOUTHERN WAYNE AND SOUTH CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES At 1107 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixie Union to 6 miles southeast of Patterson to near Raybon to near Everett, moving southeast at 40 mph. These storms have a history of producing damage. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Pebble Hill, Thalmann and Everett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLYNN...PIERCE...NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTH CENTRAL WARE...SOUTHERN BACON...SOUTHERN WAYNE AND SOUTH CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES At 1107 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixie Union to 6 miles southeast of Patterson to near Raybon to near Everett, moving southeast at 40 mph. These storms have a history of producing damage. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Pebble Hill, Thalmann and Everett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLYNN...PIERCE...NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTH CENTRAL WARE...SOUTHERN BACON...SOUTHERN WAYNE AND SOUTH CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES At 1107 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixie Union to 6 miles southeast of Patterson to near Raybon to near Everett, moving southeast at 40 mph. These storms have a history of producing damage. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Pebble Hill, Thalmann and Everett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers, Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee; Russell The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northern Russell County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from River View to Columbus, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, River View, Beauregard, Sturkie, Bleecker, Chambers County Lake, Fairfax, Ladonia, Oak Bowery, Griffen Mill, Huguley and Bibb City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL

